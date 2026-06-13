FanDuel promo code: Get $350 bonus bets for Brazil-Morocco, 2026 World Cup, Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Saturday

The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $350 in bonus bets when they bet $5 each day for seven days. Saturday is when the 2026 World Cup gets into full swing with four matches taking place, headlined by Morocco and Brazil squaring off in a Group B matchup. There's also Game 5 of the NBA Finals, with the New York Knicks up 3-1 against the San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio is favored by 5.5 in a must-win game. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days:

For information and full terms and conditions of this offer, check out our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day, for a total of up to $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Saturday betting preview

The Knicks looked lost in the first half of Game 4 against the Spurs and at one point, they trailed by 29 points as the air was sucked out of Madison Square Garden. But New York kept chipping away while the Spurs couldn't hit anything in the second half and somehow, the Knicks escaped with a one-point win on OG Anunoby's last-second tip-in to give the home side a historic comeback victory and a 3-1 series lead. Things now move to San Antonio, where the Spurs' season is on the line. The Knicks now have three shots at wrapping this up and winning their first title since 1973. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Under on 216.5 hitting in 57% of simulations for its top Game 5 bet. Bet on the NBA Finals at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

Brazil is aiming for a deep World Cup run this year after losing in the quarterfinals in 2022. They lost to a Croatia side who emerged as one of the bigger underdog stories in recent memory, finishing third over Morocco, another underdog team from the 2022 event and Brazil's first opponent in 2026. Brazil and Morocco are the two favorites to advance out of Group B, and Brazil are sizable favorites in Saturday's match at -160 at FanDuel to Morocco's +470. SportsLine expert Jon Eimer, however, likes Morocco to keep this one close, and he's taking them at +1 on the spread, noting their physicality against South American clubs. "They looked fantastic against Norway in their friendly, and this is a team that knows how to play against physical South American opponents," he said. "I believe this ends in a draw." Sign up here to wager on the World Cup at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming whenever placing bets, and it's important to know and understand the different tools and resources available to you at sportsbooks. FanDuel offers its users a live chat feature, timeout options, gaming limits and activity alerts while also providing contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.