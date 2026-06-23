FanDuel promo code: Get $350 bonus bets for England-Ghana, Panama-Croatia in 2026 World Cup on Tuesday

Group stage play in the 2026 World Cup continues on Tuesday, June 23, providing bettors another great opportunity to check out the FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $350 in bonus bets. With this offer, bettors receive $50 in bonus bets per day when they bet $5 each day for seven days. The action rolls on with England vs. Ghana at 4 p.m. ET, Panama vs. Croatia at 7 p.m., and Colombia vs. DR Congo at 10 p.m. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of this offer and other important information.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day, for a total of up to $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Tuesday World Cup betting preview

A must-see match is set to unfold when England battles Ghana at 4 p.m. ET in Boston. England got their 2026 World Cup campaign off to a fast start by beating Croatia, 4-2. Captain Harry Kane, who's netted 81 international goals in 115 appearances for England, scored a brace in that fixture, while Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham also found the back of the net. Ghana is also coming off a victory, beating Panama 1-0 thanks to a goal in stoppage time. According to the latest England vs. Ghana odds, England are -600 money line favorites, while Ghana is priced at +1500.

Croatia and Panama are set to collide in Toronto at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams suffered defeats in their group-stage openers, so they'll both sides will be looking to collect all three points in this one. Panama enter Tuesday's clash still searching for their first-ever point in the World Cup. Croatia are -220 money line favorites, while Panama are +600, and a draw is priced at +350. The over/under for total goals scored in Panama vs. Croatia is 2.5. Sign up here to wager on World Cup matches and more at FanDuel to earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

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