FanDuel promo code: Get $350 bonus bets for Argentina-Austria, Norway-Senegal 2026 in World Cup on Monday

It should be another exciting day in the 2026 World Cup on Monday, June 22, and bettors need to check out the FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $350 in bonus bets. With this offer, bettors receive $50 in bonus bets per day when they bet $5 each day for seven days. Three of the World Cup's biggest stars will be back in action, including defending champions Argentina. Lionel Messi and Co. take on Austria at 1 p.m. ET, with Kylian Mbappe and France facing Iraq at 5 p.m. Then, Erling Haaland and Norway meet Senegal at 8 p.m., and Jordan vs. Algeria wraps things up at 11 p.m. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of this offer and other important information.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day, for a total of up to $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Monday betting preview

Argentina were loaded with confidence as they cruised to a 3-0 victory against Algeria in last week's opener behind a hat trick from Messi. Austria eased past Norway 3-1 but face a much tougher task today against the world's No. 1 team and the defending champs. Argentina also have playmakers like Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez alongside Messi, the second-leading scorer all-time in world football. La Albiceleste are -230 favorites on the money line, with the Over/Under for match goals set at 2.5 at FanDuel. SportsLine expert Martin Green says Austria "could struggle to deal with Argentina's sheer firepower" and is backing the champions on the money line in Monday's match. Bet on Argentina vs. Austria at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

Two more favorites to win the Golden Boot play later in the day and France and Norway are favored, but Haaland and Co. will face a much tougher test. France are massive -1500 favorites against Iraq in FanDuel's odds, and Green expects this one to feature a lot of goals. He is backing Over 3.5 goals, pointing out that Iraq created chances last week and "could test France's defense, so this should be a high-scoring match." SportsLine's Brandt Sutton also sees the potential for plenty of goals in Norway vs. Senegal and is backing Over 2.5 goals. "Haaland should have success against a Senegal side that will be pressing for a positive result," he says as the Africans are in need of points and should be aggressive. Sign up here to wager on World Cup matches and more at FanDuel to earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

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