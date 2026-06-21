FanDuel promo code: Get $350 bonus bets for Belgium-Iran, Uruguay-Cape Verde 2026 World Cup on Sunday

With four World Cup matches highlighting the sports action on Sunday, June 21, bettors should check out FanDuel promo code, which gives new FanDuel users $350 in bonus bets. With this offer, bettors receive $50 in bonus bets per day when they bet $5 each day for seven days. A key clash between Belgium and Iran kicks off at 3 p.m. ET, followed by Uruguay vs. Cape Verde (6 p.m. ET) and New Zealand vs. Egypt (9 p.m. ET). According to the latest World Cup odds, Uruguay are -230 money line favorites, while the over/under for goals scored in Egypt vs. New Zealand is 2.5. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of this offer and other important information.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day, for a total of up to $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Sunday betting preview

Spain entered the World Cup as the favorite to win it all, per FanDuel odds, but they didn't exactly impress in their opening match with Cabo Verde. That match ended in a 0-0 draw, and Cabo Verde walked away feeling much better than the Spaniards did. The good news for Spain is that they are heavy favorites again for their Saturday match with Saudi Arabia. Additionally, Saudi Arabia tied Uruguay in their first match, so it's not like Spain is needing to make up a ton of ground. Spain are -1000 on the money line but need more offensive pressure after a dull showing in their opener. Bet on Spain vs. Saudi Arabia at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

Belgium were able to escape their opener with a point thanks to a late own goal against Egypt, but that the Belgians didn't get the win was a bit of an upset. Veteran Romelu Lukaku was able to provide a spark off the bench and force an own goal, but outside of that, Belgium didn't make the most of their time of possession edge against Egypt. Iran also picked up a draw in their opener with New Zealand, so each team in Group G has a point entering Sunday. Belgium are -240 on the money line to Iran's +650. A draw is +360. Sign up here to wager on World Cup matches and more at FanDuel to earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

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