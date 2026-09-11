The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. New bettors have plenty of college football action to look forward to on Friday and Saturday, starting with a huge rivalry matchup on Friday night as the Kansas Jayhawks host their bitter rivals, the Missouri Tigers. Then, on Saturday, college football fans can look forward to games like Oklahoma vs. Michigan and Ohio State vs. Texas. Click here to signup for FanDuel to place college football wagers and get your bonus bets:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best sports betting apps.

Best college football bets for Friday

Kansas +5.5 (-112) vs. Missouri



Texas money line vs. Ohio State

Kansas +5.5 (-112)

One of college football's most intense rivalries will play out in Lawrence on Friday as Mizzou visits Kansas. Missouri, ranked No. 23 in the latest AP Poll, comes to Lawrence as a 5.5-point favorite and has ambitions of crashing the College Football Playoff party late in the season. But the Jayhawks will be up for this game -- hatred of Mizzou is true Kansas heritage, and the social media fervor coming from the Kansas side has reached a fever pitch. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, has the home underdogs winning at a 59% rate. Bet on Mizzou vs. Kansas with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Texas money line (-118)

No. 1 meets No. 4 as the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns clash in Austin. The Buckeyes are hungry for another deep CFP run after being knocked out in the quarterfinals, while expectations are high for the Longhorns in what's likely to be quarterback Arch Manning's final collegiate season. This could easily be a preview of an eventual College Football Playoff final. The SportsLine model has Texas taking down Ohio State in 56% of the simulations. Bet on NFL player props with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

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