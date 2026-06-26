FanDuel promo code: Get $350 bonus bets for France vs. Norway, Spain vs. Uruguay, more at World Cup on Friday

The 2026 World Cup has six more excellent games on tap for Friday and you can join in on the action with the latest FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days. The games start with a bang at 3 p.m. ET when Kylian Mbappe and France take on Erling Haaland and Norway, with Senegal vs. Iraq happening at the same time. At 8, Cape Verde looks to continue its magical run against Saudi Arabia and Spain takes on Uruguay. Then at 11, it's Belgium vs. New Zealand and Egypt vs. Iran. Bet on the 2026 World Cup at FanDuel and get your bonus bets:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page for more information and the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

The latest FanDuel offer does not require a specific code. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to sign up. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and provide the required information, including name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day for a total of $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of the wager settling. Bonus bets have no cash value and cannot be withdrawn. They expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Friday World Cup betting preview

Group I is on the line when France and Norway battle in Foxborough on Friday. France has looked like the most complete team in the tournament thus far and boasts both incredible firepower and depth. Mbappe is the headliner and has scored two goals in both of his games and is supported by standouts like Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Desire Doue. Norway's Haaland has matched Mbappe's scoring output but the Norwegians lack France's overall quality. The winner of this match (if there is one) will claim the group, while the loser will finish second. SportsLine's Brandt Sutton is backing Over 3.5 goals.

Spain has a chance to secure first place in Group H when it takes on Uruguay. A shocking goalless draw with Cape Verde in the opener is firmly in the rearview mirror for the Spaniards after a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. Spain has plenty of attacking options to lean on, particularly Barcelona's Lamine Yamal. Uruguay has had a rough go of it with two draws and now has to deal with one of the favorites to win the whole tournament. Two SportsLine experts are backing Spain. Wager on France vs. Norway, Spain vs. Uruguay and other 2026 World Cup matches at FanDuel to earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

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