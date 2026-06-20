FanDuel promo code: Get $350 bonus bets for Germany vs. Ivory Coast in 2026 World Cup on Saturday

Four more 2026 World Cup matches take place on Saturday, June 20, making it a great day to check out the FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $350 in bonus bets. New FanDuel users receive $50 in bonus bets per day when they bet $5 each day for seven days. This offer can be used on Saturday's top matches of the day, including Germany vs. Ivory Coast and Japan vs. Tunisia. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of this offer and other important information.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day, for a total of up to $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Saturday betting preview

Germany started the World Cup with an impressive 7-1 clubbing of Curacao, but they have a tougher task on Saturday against Ivory Coast, who picked up a late win over Ecuador thanks to Amad Diallo scoring in the 90th minute for the only goal of the game. The top spot in Group E is on the line here, though both sides are in great position to advance into the knockout round. Germany are -190 favorites at FanDuel. Bet on Germany vs. Ivory Coast at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

Saturday's slate concludes with Japan vs. Tunisia at midnight ET, marking the 1000th match in World Cup history. Tunisia was handed a 5-1 loss by Sweden in its opening match, while Japan picked up a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands. Japan is a -196 favorite in this match, with Tunisia at +600 and a draw at +309. Bet on Japan vs. Tunisia at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at FanDuel, and the sportsbook offers tools and resources to help bettors game responsibly. FanDuel has a live chat feature, activity alerts, gaming limits and timeout options available, and it also offers contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET.