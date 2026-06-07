FanDuel promo code: Get $350 in bonus bets for Cubs-Giants, Sparks-Fire, MLB, Memorial Tournament on Sunday

Bettors wanting to wager on any of Sunday's 15 MLB games can claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $350 in bonus bets when they bet $5 each day for seven days. Sunday Night Baseball is a clash between the Giants and Cubs at Wrigley Field, along with a pair of WNBA clashes and the fourth and final round of the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament. According to the latest MLB odds at FanDuel, the over/under for total runs scored in Cubs vs. Giants is 8. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days:

For more information and the full terms and conditions of this offer, check out our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day, for a total of up to $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Sunday betting preview

The Giants didn't enter 2026 with very high expectations, but many thought they'd at least be relatively competitive in the National League considering some of the big names on the roster. They're among the worst teams in the NL this year, though, and they face a tough task on Sunday when they visit the Cubs. San Francisco won the series opener in resounding fashion, 18-3, before losing 4-3 on Saturday. Both teams will vie for a series win on Sunday Night Baseball. The Cubs will start Jameson Taillon (2-5, 5.13 ERA) while the Giants counter with Trevor McDonald (2-3, 4.30 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has Over 8 runs hitting in 53.4% of its simulations and has a 'B' grade on the Giants +1.5 on the run line, which hits 68% of the time. Bet on MLB games at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

Two WNBA Western Conference foes looking to snap losing streaks and move up the standings meet Sunday night when the Sparks host the Fire. Los Angeles has been streaky to begin the year, starting 1-3 before winning three straight to move to 4-3 before dropping three in a row to fall to 4-6 entering Sunday's matchup with the Fire. Portland is 6-6 and has dropped two in a row entering Sunday. The Sparks are a dreadful 1-5 at home to the Fire's 2-2 road record. One of these teams will snap a losing streak and move up the Western Conference standings, which the Lynx, Wings and Aces sit atop of. Sign up here to wager on WNBA games and more at FanDuel to earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors should understand the different responsible gaming tools and resources available to them at different sportsbooks, and FanDuel has a live chat feature, betting limits, activity alerts and timeout options available. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET for those requiring more assistance.