FanDuel promo code: Get $350 in bonus bets for Golden Knights-Hurricanes Game 3, Red Sox-Yankees on Saturday

The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $350 in bonus bets when they bet $5 each day for seven days. The Hurricanes shook off another late third-period goal by the Golden Knights on Thursday to win Game 2 in overtime to even the Stanley Cup Final at 1-1, and Game 3 takes place Saturday night in Vegas. The Yankees also host the Red Sox for Game 2 of a three-game set. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days:

For more information and the full terms and conditions of this offer, check out our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day, for a total of up to $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Saturday betting preview

The first two games of the Stanley Cup Final have been thrilling, with Vegas taking Game 1 5-4 thanks to a late goal before Carolina took Game 2 in overtime. The Golden Knights have had a lot of late magic, scoring in the final minutes to take the lead or tie things up in each of the first two games. Seth Jarvis was the hero for the home side in Game 2, though, as his overtime goal gave the Canes a 4-3 win. That was the first game Carolina has allowed more than two goals and won this postseason, and the Hurricanes are now 13-2 overall this postseason after snapping a seven-game Vegas win streak. The action now moves to Vegas, and it's effectively a pick 'em. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, has the home team winning in 54% of simulations as its preferred money line pick. Bet on the Stanley Cup Final at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

The Yankees are in the early stages of life without three-time MVP Aaron Judge as he's sidelined with a rib injury for at least a month. New York has the pieces to deal with his absence thanks to an MVP-worthy start to the year from Ben Rice and arguably baseball's best rotation. New York hosts Boston for the second game of a three-game series, and the Red Sox won 5-3 Friday. Will Warren (7-1, 3.22 ERA) starts for the Yanks against Boston's Ranger Suarez (2-3, 3.38 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Yankees winning in 62% of simulations. Sign up here to wager on MLB and more at FanDuel to earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

Responsible Gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing sports wagers, and they should also be aware of the different tools and resources available at sportsbooks. FanDuel offers its users a live chat feature, timeout options, gaming limits and activity alerts, and it also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET for those requiring more assistance.