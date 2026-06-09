FanDuel promo code: Get $350 in bonus bets for Golden Knights-Hurricanes Stanley Cup Final, MLB on Tuesday

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final and a 15-game MLB slate are all the reasons you need to jump on the latest FanDuel promo code on Tuesday to get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days. The Hurricanes will try to regroup against the Golden Knights, who own a 2-1 series lead. According to the latest NHL odds for Stanley Cup Final Game 4, the Hurricanes are slight -114 money-line favorites, with the Golden Knights priced at -105. The over/under for total goals scored in Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights is 5.5. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days:

For full terms and conditions of this offer and other information, check out our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day, for a total of up to $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Tuesday betting preview

The Hurricanes looked down and out in Saturday's Game 3 after Frederik Andersen allowed four goals in the second period and was pulled with Carolina down 4-0. The Hurricanes rallied with four goals of their own in the third, and Brandon Bussi held things down with strong play in net. But then a fluke goal on a shot that went off the end boards and into the net off Bussi's skate ended it in the second overtime. Now Carolina needs to beat Vegas on the road to knot the series. Coach Rob Brind'Amour has not said which goaltender will start, but Andersen has trailed off as the playoffs have progressed. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, is backing the Golden Knights, giving a 'B' grade to Vegas on the money line, as they win in 54% of its simulations. Bet on Hurricanes-Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

In MLB, Gerrit Cole is back on the mound for the battle between first-place teams when the Yankees visit the Guardians. New York and Tampa Bay remain tied at the top of the AL East, while Cleveland has a 1.5-game lead on Chicago in the AL Central. The Yankees beat the Guardians 7-5 in 10 innings in the series opener Monday when Cody Bellinger singled with the bases loaded and David Bednar shut down the Guardians in the final 1.2 innings. Cole (1-1, 2.20 ERA) will be looking to rebound after allowing four runs in his last outing -- a 5-4 loss to the Guardians last Wednesday. He will be opposed by Slade Cecconi (3-5, 4.92), who allowed four hits and one run in a 2-1 loss in New York last Thursday. The SportsLine model has Under 8.5 runs hitting 55.1% of the time, but its strongest play is Cleveland +1.5 on the run line, which hits at a 64% rate. Sign up here to wager on MLB and more at FanDuel to earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

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