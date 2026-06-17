FanDuel promo code: Get $350 in bonus bets for Harry Kane, England-Croatia, 2026 World Cup on Wednesday

The final day of the opening group stage matches at the 2026 World Cup is a fine time to claim the latest FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets after signing up and betting $5 a day for seven days. The marquee matchup is England vs. Croatia, with Harry Kane and Co. looking to end their frustration on the world's biggest stage. There are three other World Cup matches on tap, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal also in action, plus plenty of other sports betting opportunities. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for more information, including the full terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day, for a total of up to $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Wednesday betting preview

It has been a whirlwind week of 2026 World Cup action, capped by an epic day for the world's top goalscorers. A couple of more will hit the pitch Wednesday. Kane and England will square off with Luka Modric and Croatia in a rematch of the 2018 World Cup semifinal at 4 p.m. ET. The Three Lions are the +750 third favorite behind France (+410) and Spain (+490) to win the tournament. Croatia are +8000, and while they are getting up in age, they have surprised before. They lost to eventual champion Argentina in the quarterfinals in 2022. The Brits are -145 money-line favorites in the England vs. Croatia odds at FanDuel, with Croatia +450 and a draw at +270. SportsLine experts Martin Green, Jon Eimer and Brad Thomas are all backing England on the money line. "This is more of a fade of Croatia and how old they are," Thomas says. Sign up and wager on England-Croatia at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

After Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi came up big Tuesday, Ronaldo will try to match them against DR Congo at 1 p.m. ET. The world's all-time leading goalscorer is 41 but can still create magic moments, and Portugal are right behind England as the +800 fourth favorite to win the title in FanDuel's odds. The Portuguese are huge -380 favorites, with Congo +1100 and a draw priced at +470. Martin Green is taking Portugal -1.5 (-109), saying "they should absolutely dominate DR Congo," who are in the tournament for the first time in more than 50 years. The 7 p.m. ET match pits Ghana against Panama, with the African side listed as +135 favorites, while Colombia are -280 money-line favorites against Uzbekistan at 10 p.m. ET. Sign up at FanDuel now to wager on the 2026 World Cup and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

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