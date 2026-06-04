FanDuel promo code: Get $350 bonus bets for Hurricanes-Golden Knights Cup Stanley Cup Final Game 2, MLB

The Stanley Cup Final continues Thursday, the perfect time to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 for seven days. The Hurricanes haven't lost back-to-back games since January and host the Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final looking to tie the series, 1-1. According to the latest NHL odds at FanDuel, the Hurricanes are -164 money line favorites at home against Vegas. There also are nine MLB games, plus the French Open and the PGA's Memorial Tournament. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, head over to our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day, for a total of up to $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Thursday betting preview

The Carolina Hurricanes struck quickly in Game 1, taking an early 2-0 lead after getting the first goal just 25 seconds in. The Vegas Golden Knights stormed back and became the first road team to rally from a multi-goal deficit to win in Game 1 of a Stanley Cup Final. Tomas Hertl scored the winning goal with less than 4 minutes to go in the 5-4 Game 1 victory, his third go-ahead goal in the third period this postseason. Carolina hasn't lost consecutive home games since Jan. 1 and 3, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, thinks the Hurricanes might be in danger of going down 2-0 before heading to Las Vegas for Game 3. The model has a 'B' grade on the Golden Knights to win, with the Vegas money-line play hitting in 48% of its simulations at plus-money. Bet on Stanley Cup Final Game 2 at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

In MLB, the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are the top two teams in the National League, and both have standout pitchers on the mound Thursday. Atlanta is 42-20 and leads the East, and it will be looking to finish off a three-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Braves send ace Chris Sale (8-3, 2.01 ERA) to the mound, where he is expected to face Mason Fluharty (3-0, 3.97). The SportsLine model is high on its play on the total, with Over 7.5 runs hitting in 59.3% of its simulations. Meanwhile, the Dodgers (40-22) lead the NL West and will send out Justin Wrobleski (7-2, 2.87 ERA) to face Arizona's Ryne Nelson (2-4, 4.82). The model has Arizona covering the +1.5 run line in 62% of its simulations, good for a 'B' grade. Sign up now to wager on MLB at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets if you bet $5 for seven days:

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