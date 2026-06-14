FanDuel promo code: Get $350 in bonus bets for Japan-Netherlands, 2026 World Cup, UFC White House on Sunday

The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $350 in bonus bets after signing up and betting $5 a day for seven days. The World Cup features Japan vs. Netherlands as part of a four-match slate on Sunday, and UFC Freedom 250, which has two title fights, takes place on the White House lawn at 8 p.m. ET. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days:

For more information and the full terms and conditions of this offer, check out our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day, for a total of up to $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Sunday betting preview

The two top teams in Group F square off Sunday afternoon when Japan face off with the Netherlands. The Dutch side are favored to win the group, but Japan have the second-shortest odds to win Group F. Both are expected to advance out of group competition into the knockout round. Japan is dealing with a ton of injuries to notable players like captain Wataru Endo, striker Kaoru Mitoma and Takumi Minamino. That's tough against any squad, but especially a group like the Netherlands have as they're a legit contender to win the entire World Cup. SportsLine's Jon Eimer thinks Japan will come to play here, though, and he's taking them +0.5. "While Netherlands are the favorites, I think the bias towards the Dutch is carrying the numbers here," he said. "Japan is the better side in my mind. They dominated the group qualifiers, outscoring their opponents 30-3." Bet on the World Cup at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

The UFC has a different flair to it this Sunday with UFC Freedom 250 taking place at the White House with a seven-fight card, including not one, but two title fights. Lightweight champ Ilia Topuria faces off with interim champ Justin Gaethje in the main event, and the co-main event sees Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane face off for the interim heavyweight title. Topuria is a big -560 favorite, per FanDuel odds, while Pereira vs. Gane is effectively a pick 'em. You can catch the action exclusively on Paramount+. Sign up here to wager on UFC Freedom 250 at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and they should also know and understand what tools and resources are available to them at their sportsbook. FanDuel has a number of different responsible gaming tools available like gaming limits, activity alerts, self-exclusion measures and a live chat feature. FanDuel also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET (call or text 24/7) for those requiring more assistance.