FanDuel promo code: Get $350 in bonus bets for Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 1, MLB on Wednesday

The 2026 NBA Finals are here, the perfect day claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 for seven days. The Spurs host the Knicks in NBA Finals Game 1 as New York seeks its first title since 1973. The Wednesday MLB schedule features 15 more games. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, head over to our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day, for a total of up to $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Wednesday betting preview

Opening the 2026 NBA Finals on the road against the Spurs should be a tougher test for the Knicks, who ran roughshod through a depleted Eastern Conference and have won 11 consecutive games. The Knicks beat the 76ers and Cavaliers in the previous two rounds after the top two seeds -- the Pistons and Celtics -- went down in big upsets. The Spurs just dispatched the NBA's best team from the regular season, beating the Thunder in seven games. Now, Victor Wembanyama and Co. take on Jalen Brunson and the Knicks in a rematch of the 1999 NBA Finals, which was won by San Antonio in five games. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, expects the Spurs to thrive at home and has them winning 60% of the time. The model's best lean is on the total, with Under 218.5 hitting in 52.5% of its simulations. Bet on NBA Finals Game 1 at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

In MLB, some of the league's best pitchers will be on the mound Wednesday. Philadelphia's Cristopher Sanchez (6-2, 1.47 ERA) is on a streak of 44 2/3 innings without allowing a run, the 11th-longest such run in MLB history. The league mark for a left-hander is 45 1/3 straight scoreless innings by Carl Hubbell in 1933 and the MLB record is 59 innings by Orel Hershiser in 1988. Sanchez will face San Diego, and the SportsLine model has the Phillies winning in 64% of simulations as -220 money-line favorites, but the model sees value on the Padres, with big plus-money payout potential. In Phoenix, Shohei Ohtani (5-2, 0.82 ERA) will be on the mound for the Dodgers against the Diamondbacks. Even though they're facing the Japanese superstar, the SportsLine model has a "B" grade on the hosts on the money line, with Arizona winning 43% of the time as a plus-money underdog. Sign up now to wager on MLB at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets if you bet $5 for seven days:

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