FanDuel promo code: Get $350 in bonus bets for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 4, Braves-White Sox on Wednesday

The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $350 in bonus bets when they bet $5 each day for seven days. The Knicks will try to rebound at home after dropping Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals in Madison Square Garden to see their series lead cut to 2-1. New York is a 1.5-point home favorite, according to the latest NBA Finals Game 4 odds for Spurs vs. Knicks. The over/under for total points scored is 216.5. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days:

For information and full terms and conditions of this offer, check out our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day, for a total of up to $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Wednesday betting preview

The crowd was frenzied, but the Spurs were unfazed as Victor Wembanyama scored 32 points and added eight rebounds and six assists in the first NBA Finals victory of his nascent career. The Knicks had won 13 in a row, and their only losses in this postseason were by one point to the Hawks in the first round. They led by seven at halftime, and Jalen Brunson finished with 32 points and OG Anunoby added 28 for New York. The difference was the 24-8 advantage in free throws San Antonio had in the fourth quarter. The Knicks can expect the Madison Square Garden crowd to be boisterous again and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, expects home cooking to hit the spot this time. New York is winning in 56% of the model's simulations. Bet on Spurs-Knicks in NBA Finals Game 4 at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

In MLB, the Braves will look to Chris Sale as they try to rebound from a 6-5 loss in 10 innings Tuesday in Chicago. Atlanta continues to pummel teams as it maintains the best record in MLB. Only the Dodgers have a better run differential than Atlanta's plus-115 or more runs than their 349. The Braves also have the second-best team ERA in the league at 3.22, and Sale (8-4, 2.23 ERA) is a big part of that. However, the left-hander has hit a small rough patch, allowing 16 hits and five runs over his past two outings. Sale is expected to be opposed by right-hander Davis Martin (8-2, 2.61). The SportsLine model has 'B-'rated plays on Atlanta on the money line and on the total. The Braves win in 59% of model simulations and Over 8.5 runs cashes in 67.2% of the time. Sign up here to wager on MLB and more at FanDuel to earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and offers resources to its users to help them maintain healthy habits. Bettors can take advantage of tools like deposit limits, betting spend limits and self-exclusion measures. If you or someone you know has a problem, contact 1-800-RESET.