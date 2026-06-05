FanDuel promo code: Get $350 bonus bets for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 2, MLB for Friday

A busy weekend is on tap, and fans who want to wager on Friday's top events can grab the latest FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days. The Spurs will try to bounce back at home in NBA Finals Game 2 after blowing a 14-point second-half lead and losing by 10 to the Knicks in Game 1. San Antonio is a 6.5-point favorite. There's also another full MLB slate and PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament among the sports betting options. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days:

For more information and the full terms and conditions of this offer, check out our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day, for a total of up to $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Friday betting preview

The New York Knicks have been unstoppable, but the San Antonio Spurs aren't about to fold after letting Game 1 slip away. The Spurs led by seven at halftime and doubled that lead in the third quarter, but then they went cold and New York took over in the 105-95 victory. In fact, the shots weren't falling for either side much of the night, but Jalen Brunson took over in the fourth quarter to lead the Knicks to their 12th straight victory. Brunson scored 13 of his 30 points in the final frame, while Spurs star Victor Wembanyama shot 6-of-21 from the field but managed to score 26 through his many trips to the free-throw line. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Knicks winning in 43% of its simulations as +195 underdogs and covering at a 56% rate as 6.5-point underdogs. Bet on NBA Finals Game 2 at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

Friday's 15-game MLB schedule features a battle of young starting pitchers, with Cleveland rookie left-hander Parker Messick (6-1, 2.21 ERA) set to face off with Rangers righty Kumar Rocker (2-5, 3.54). Messick, a second-round pick in the 2022 draft, is second in the AL in ERA and leads AL rookies with 74 strikeouts behind a solid repertoire that features a wicked changeup. Rocker was the third overall pick in that 2022 draft but has struggled with his command. Still, his live arm can be problematic for opponents if he can find the strike zone. The SportsLine model is high on the Rangers here, with a rare 'A' grades on the money line as Texas wins 54% of the time as a +106 underdog. Sign up here to wager on MLB and more at FanDuel to earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important and FanDuel offers users tools like setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion measures to game responsibly. The platform also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-RESET for users who need additional assistance.