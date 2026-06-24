FanDuel promo code: Get $350 bonus bets for Mexico vs. Czechia, 2026 World Cup, on Wednesday

Wednesday's six-game slate in the 2026 World Cup concludes at 9 p.m. ET when Mexico battles Czechia and South Korea takes on South Africa. Mexico are -115 money line favorites against Czechia, while the over/under for South Africa vs. South Korea is 2.5 goals. Use the latest FanDuel promo code to wager on these games and more, with new users getting $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get your bonus bets:

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Wednesday World Cup betting preview

It comes down to the final match in Group B for Switzerland and Canada, who are both hoping to secure the top spot for a more favorable knockout round draw. Both Switzerland and Canada should be through to the Round of 32 regardless of the result, barring some insane goal scoring in Bosnia vs. Qatar. SportsLine expert Martin Green believes Switzerland have enough quality to beat Canada and says "Johan Manzambi was phenomenal in that game [against Bosnia], and he could put Canada to the sword."

After drawing against a strong Morocco side in the opening World Cup match, Brazil looked like the juggernaut many expected them to be with a 3-0 win over Haiti. The Selecao can clinch the top spot in Group C with a win on Wednesday, while Scotland are also hoping to secure a knockout round berth and can do so with three points. Scotland have a good chance to make the Round of 32 in the third-place team tiebreaker scenario. SportsLine experts Brad Thomas and Martin Green are both backing Brazil on the spread here. "Brazil finally look like a team playing as one cohesive unit, and Vinicius Junior is playing out of his mind right now," Thomas says. Wager on Switzerland-Canada, Brazil-Scotland, and more at FanDuel to earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

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