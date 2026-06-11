FanDuel promo code: Get $350 in bonus bets for Mexico-South Africa, Korea-Czechia, 2026 World Cup on Thursday

New users can claim the latest FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets when they bet $5 each day for seven days, and the world's biggest sporting event kicks off Thursday. Mexico will host South Africa in the 2026 World Cup opener at 3 p.m. ET as -260 favorites on the money line in the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel. South Africa is priced at +750 and a 90-minute draw is +360. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days:

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Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day, for a total of up to $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Thursday betting preview

It's a rematch of the 2010 World Cup opener but the host has changed when Mexico and South Africa face off at Estadio Azteca on Thursday. The teams met at Soccer City in Johannesburg in 2010 as host South Africa pulled off a 1-1 draw. But Mexico advanced and RSA went home after the group stage. Now, El Tri are looking to atone for an early exit in 2022 after losing in the Round of 16 in the previous seven World Cups. Mexico come into the opener unbeaten (6-2-0) in eight matches in 2026, while South Africa are 1-2-2 in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup. SportsLine expert Jon Eimer is backing Over 2.5 goals (+118 at FanDuel), pointing out that El Tri have a "wildly good attack" led by Santiago Gimenez, Armando Gonzales and Raul Jimenez. "I believe they'll get three goals by themselves in this opening match," Eimer tells SportsLine. Bet on Mexico-South Africa at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

The second World Cup 2026 game on Thursday has Czechia facing Korea Republic at 10 p.m. ET, and it's expected to be a tight one. Korea are slight +170 favorites, with Czechia the +185 underdogs and a 90-minute draw priced at +200. The Group A match features the two teams just behind Mexico as favorites to advance from Group A. Czechia are in their first World Cup since 2006 and had some trouble getting through qualifying campaign, needing consecutive penalty shootout victories to earn their spot, while Korea Republic were unbeaten on their way to qualification. SportsLine expert Martin Green is backing Korea Draw No Bet, as he thinks the Koreans are stronger in attack with the likes of Son Heung-min, Hwang Hee-chan, and Lee Kang-in. "This promises to be an entertaining game between two well-drilled teams," he tells SportsLine. Sign up here to wager on the 2026 World Cup at FanDuel to earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

The World Cup is the biggest game in town, but the Stanley Cup Final also continues Thursday, and the Golden Knights or Hurricanes are going to come away needing one more win to take the title. The series is tied 2-2, and this Cup Final has had no shortage of excitement, with comebacks, plenty of goals and goaltender questions on both sides. Carter Hart of Vegas should remain in net, while rookie Brandon Bussi should be the man for Carolina after looking strong in his first action in Game 4. The Hurricanes won that one 5-3, the first game of the series not decided by one goal. That streak was broken by an empty-net goal, so this is likely to be another tight one. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, has the Hurricanes winning in 59% of its simulations. Sign up now as a new user and wager on the Stanley Cup Final at FanDuel to earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

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