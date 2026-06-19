FanDuel promo code: Get $350 in bonus bets for Mexico vs. South Korea, 2026 World Cup on Thursday

The second round of group stage matches started Thursday at the 2026 World Cup, the perfect time to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets after signing up and betting $5 a day for seven days. The final match of the day is a star-studded showdown between Mexico and South Korea at 9 p.m. ET. According to the latest World Cup odds at FanDuel, Mexico are +100 money line favorites, while South Korea are priced at +310. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of this offer and other important information.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day, for a total of up to $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Thursday betting preview

Mexico rode the crowd at Estadio Azteca to a strong 2-0 victory against South Africa to kick off the 2026 World Cup, and now a tough matchup with Korea Republic is set for Thursday. This one is at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, where the crowd will be intense, but likely not as boisterous as it was on opening day in Mexico City. The Koreans are a disciplined and talented side and have a strong mix of experience and youth. Son Heung-min is the talisman, and Hwang In-beom and Oh Hyeon-gyu scored in the opener as they rallied for a 2-1 victory against Czechia. Raul Jimenez got things off to a rollicking start for El Tri last week, and Julian Quinones finished it off. Experts Brad Thomas and Jon Eimer both expect South Korea to either win or draw. "I rate this team very highly and expect them to outclass Mexico," Eimer says. Sign up and wager on Mexico-Korea Republic at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

Canada are in Vancouver to face 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar, and they will try to get going after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina last Thursday. Cyle Larin's goal in the 78th minute salvaged the point, and Qatar come in with one point as well. They scrapped to a 1-1 draw with Group B favorites Switzerland, so this is a critical match with every team in the group at one point and even in goal differential. Canada superstar Alphonso Davies is expected to be available, but he could play limited minutes after recovering from a hamstring strain suffered with Bayern Munich six weeks ago. He hasn't played for Canada since tearing his ACL in March 2025 and then dealing with a spell of muscle injuries. Canada are strong -340 favorites at FanDuel, while Qatar are priced at +950 and a draw is +450, with the Over/Under for match goals at 2.5. Sign up at FanDuel now to wager on the 2026 World Cup and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

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