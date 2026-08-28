NFL preseason Week 3 continues on Friday with 10 games on the docket, perfect for claiming the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $350 in bonus bets when they bet $5+ for seven days. According to the latest NFL preseason odds at FanDuel, the Cowboys are favored by 2.5 points against the Saints, a game which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. There are also college football games like Cal Poly vs. Idaho on Friday and UNC vs. TCU in Dublin on Saturday. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Friday and get your bonus bets:

See the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager daily to be awarded bonus bets every day for seven days.

3. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day regardless of the outcome of their wager.

5. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt, and your seven days start from the first day you opt into this promotion offer.

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Friday betting preview

The Packers and Cardinals face off on Friday in what can be considered the LaFleur bowl, with Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur going up against his brother and new Arizona head coach Mike LaFleur. Don't expect to see any starters in this game, although the Cardinals might give Gardner Minshew extended run since they won't play Jacoby Brissett or Carson Beck. Packers running back Josh Jacobs' off-field situation continues to get complicated, so Chris Brooks and Pierre Strong Jr. might get additional work to grab a roster spot. The Packers are 1.5-point favorites at FanDuel, and the total is 36.5.

Although the Red Sox and Yankees both lost their last contest coming into a new series, both are 7-3 in their last 10 games as they try to move up the standings ahead of the playoffs. Boston and New York are both in the wild card race and sitting pretty but there's still work to be done to fend off a host of AL challengers. Patrick Sandoval (1-2, 4.54 ERA) gets the call for the Red Sox in Friday's game, while the Yankees turn to Cam Schlittler (11-6, 2.16 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,00 times, has Boston winning in 49% of simulations as a plus-money underdog. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for Friday's NFL preseason and MLB games:

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