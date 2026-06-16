FanDuel promo code: Get $350 in bonus bets for Senegal-France, Iraq-Norway, Argentina-Algeria, 2026 World Cup

With three of the best players on the planet in 2026 World Cup action Tuesday, fans should take claim the latest FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets after signing up and betting $5 a day for seven days. Reigning champion Argentina and Lionel Messi, runners-up France and Kylian Mbappe, plus Norway's Erling Haaland will all take the pitch in World Cup 2026 on Tuesday. Mbappe and Co. are -230 favorites on the money line at FanDuel, with Senegal +600 and a draw priced at +360. The over/under for total goals in France vs. Senegal is 2.5. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days:

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How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day, for a total of up to $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Tuesday betting preview

Tuesday World Cup 2026 action kicks off at 3 p.m. ET when France and Senegal square off in East Rutherford, N.J. Les Bleus played to a 3-3 draw in the 2022 World Cup final before Messi and Argentina won it on penalties. Mbappe earned the Golden Boot with eight goals, giving him 12 all-time at the World Cup, tied for sixth-most all-time. The France attack is more than the 27-year-old Real Madrid star, with PSG teammates Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue and Bayern Munich's Michael Olise all part of the potent attack. Senegal are led by Sadio Mane, who will be fired up after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar with an injury. SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green expects goals, backing Over 2.5. "This should be an entertaining game between two talented teams," he says. Bet on the World Cup at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

Day 6 of the 2026 World Cup also features Messi and Argentina taking on Algeria at 9 p.m. ET. La Albiceleste bring back virtually the entire team from 2022 for what is expected to be the 38-year-old Messi's swan song. The Inter Miami star is second all-time in world football in goals, and he has scored 13 in World Cups. The Argentines lost their 2022 opener to Saudi Arabia 2-1 but won the next two matches 2-0 to win the group and were off to the races. Messi finished with seven goals. With players alongside him like Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez, Argentina are heavily favored at -225, and expert Jon Eimer is backing Over 2.5 goals. He says La Albiceleste could score three by themselves. In the 6 p.m. ET match, Norway are massive -550 favorites at FanDuel over Iraq in Haaland's World Cup debut. Sign up here to wager on the 2026 World Cup at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

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