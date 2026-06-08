FanDuel promo code: Get $350 in bonus bets for Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals Game 3, Guardians-Yankees, MLB Monday

All eyes will be on the Big Apple on Monday, and new users who want to wager on any of the day's events can claim the latest FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets when they bet $5 each day for seven days. The marquee game of the day is Spurs vs. Knicks in NBA Finals Game 3 at Madison Square Garden. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days:

For more information and the full terms and conditions of this offer, check out our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day, for a total of up to $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Monday betting preview

The Knicks are in firm control of the NBA Finals as they seek their first league title since 1973. Game 2 went down to the wire, but Victor Wembanyama missed a three-pointer that would have won it and the Spurs went down 105-104. Now the Knicks host Game 3, and a frenzied MSG crowd will be backing Jalen Brunson and Co. as they try to take a 3-0 series lead. Karl-Anthony Towns has come up big so far, posting 29 points, 25 rebounds and eight assists over the first two games and helping hold Wembanayama in check. Brunson is averaging 25 points for New York, while Wemby is averaging 27.5 for the Spurs but is shooting 40.5% and getting many of his points at the free-throw line. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Knicks winning outright 60% of the time and covering as 2.5-point favorites at a 56% rate. Bet on Spurs-Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

Among the eight MLB games is a battle of first-place teams when the Guardians host the Yankees. New York is tied with the Rays atop the AL East, while Cleveland has a two-game lead over the White Sox in the AL Central. The Yankees are getting used to life without star slugger Aaron Judge, who is out with a stress fracture in a rib. The Yankees have lost three of their past four, including two of three to the Guardians last week. The Guardians dropped two of three against the Rangers and are 3-5 in their past eight games (with two of the victories against New York). Yankees right-hander Will Warren is off to a hot start, sitting at 7-1 with a 3.22 ERA, and he'll get the start opposite Cleveland righty Gavin Williams (9-3, 3.20). The SportsLine model has the Yankees winning 52% of the time, but Cleveland covers the +1.5 run line at a 65% rate, good for a 'B' grade. Sign up here to wager on MLB and more at FanDuel to earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

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