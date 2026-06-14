FanDuel promo code: Get $350 in bonus bets for UFC White House, Gaethje vs. Topuria, Pereira vs. Gane Sunday

The UFC White House fight card provides a top chance to utilize the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $350 in bonus bets when they bet $5 each day for seven days. This seven-fight card, airing on Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET, also includes two title fights: Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje for the lightweight championship and Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title. Sign up for FanDuel to bet on UFC White House:

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UFC Freedom 250 betting preview

Nearly all weight classes are represented in the seven-fight UFC Freedom 250 card, which opens with a featherweight bout and has an interim heavyweight championship contest as part of the co-main event. Five of the seven bouts feature a championship fight or at least one top-five fighter in action, highlighted by Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje in the main event for the lightweight title. Gaethje became the interim champ at UFC 324 in January in an upset win over Paddy Pimblett, and now seeks another, even bigger upset again the undefeated world champ.

Topuria is 17-0 as a professional, including 9-0 in the UFC. Topuria's last three fights have all been title bouts, and he's won via KO/TKO all three times. Gaethje is 27-5 over his career (10-5 in the UFC). He's 2-2 in championship fights, although his two wins were for interim titles. For UFC betting, Topuria is a -670 favorite, while Gaethje is a +430 underdog in the latest UFC White House odds at FanDuel.

Alex Pereira takes on Ciryl Gane as Pereira, 38, seeks to join Topuria as champions in multiple weight classes over their careers. Pereira surrendered the light heavyweight title to move up to the heavyweight division, and with current champion Tom Aspinall out with an eye injury suffered from a no-contest bout against Gane in October, Pereira's first shot at a heavyweight belt is an interim one. Pereira and Gane are both listed at -113 odds at FanDuel. Other notable fights to watch at UFC Freedom 250 include Diego Lopes (-186) vs. Steve Garcia (+144), Josh Hokit (-370) vs. Derrick Lewis (+265) and Sean O'Malley (-430) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (+300). Click here to bet on UFC White House on Sunday by signing up with the latest FanDuel promo code:

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