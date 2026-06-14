FanDuel promo code: Get $350 in bonus bets for UFC White House, Topuria-Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday

A once-in-a-lifetime occurrence is set for Sunday with the White House lawn being transformed into a UFC Octagon, providing a unique opportunity to claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $350 in bonus bets when they bet $5 each day for seven days. The UFC White House fight card features two championship bouts, including Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title bout in the main event and Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title. The seven-fight UFC Freedom 250 fight card on Paramount+ begins at 8 p.m. ET. Sign up for FanDuel to bet on UFC White House:

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UFC Freedom 250 betting preview

The seven-fight UFC White House card is filled with elite matchups, with six of the seven fights featuring two ranked fighters or current champions going head-to-head. Ilia Topuria has his first lightweight title defense, going against interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje to unify the belts. Topuria last fought June 2025, defeating Charles Oliveira in a brutal first-round knockout. Topuria took nearly a year off for personal reasons, leading to an interim title belt being introduced. Gaethje defeated Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 in January to win the interim title.Topuria enters 17-0, including 9-0 in the UFC. Gaethje, a two-time lightweight champion, is 27-5 in his career. For UFC betting, Topuria is a -750 favorite, while Gaethje is a +460 underdog in the latest UFC White House odds at FanDuel.

In the co-main event, Alex Pereira takes on Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight championship, as current heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall is missing time with an eye injury, which he suffered after being poked in the eye in a no-contest championship fight against Gane. Pereira and Gane both have -113 odds to win.

The UFC Freedom 250 card also features another heavyweight battle with fifth-ranked Josh Hokit against ninth-ranked Derrick Lewis. Hokit is known for both his heavy fists and trash-talking, as his brash personality and impressive win over Curtis Blaydes in April enticed Dana White to add him to the card. Hokit is the -370 favorite, while Lewis is a +265 underdog. Click here to bet on UFC White House on Sunday by signing up with the latest FanDuel promo code:

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