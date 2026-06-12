FanDuel promo code: Get $350 bonus bets for USA vs. Paraguay in 2026 World Cup on Friday

The time has come for the USMNT to start their 2026 World Cup run, and fans interested in wagering on Friday's match can use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets. New users receive $50 in bonus bets per day when they bet $5 each day for seven days. Team USA has big dreams for World Cup 2026 behind Christian Pulisic and open against Paraguay on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. Team USA are +110 favorites, with Paraguay +280 and a draw at +220. Money on Friday has been coming in on Paraguay to win. USA vs. Paraguay starts at 9 p.m. ET. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days:

For information and full terms and conditions of this offer, check out our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day, for a total of up to $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Friday betting preview

The USMNT ran the gauntlet to prepare for the 2026 World Cup, and while it resulted in some losses, coach Mauricio Pochettino expects the tough matchups to pay dividends. Team USA have lost three of their past four matches, but all three came against top-10 teams (Belgium, Portugal and Germany). They beat 15th-ranked Senegal, and now the USMNT, who are 17th in the world rankings, take on Paraguay, who rank 41st. Team USA have tons of individual talent and will try to pull it all together starting Friday. SportsLine expert Jon Eimer isn't sold on the USMNT's defense and expects both teams to score. He's backing Over 2.5 goals, which is priced at +152 at FanDuel. Bet on USA vs. Paraguay at FanDuel and earn $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 for seven days:

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