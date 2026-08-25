There are 15 MLB games on the schedule on Tuesday, Aug. 25, along with three WNBA contests in the final week of the regular season before a break for the FIBA World Cup. Sports fans looking to wager on these games and more can do so with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets when they bet $5+ for seven days. For every day a new user wagers $5 or more, they are issued $50 in bonus bets. The Braves are set to host the Dodgers at 7:15 p.m. ET, and Los Angeles is a -148 money line favorite on the road. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Tuesday and get your bonus bets:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the top sports betting apps.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager daily to be awarded bonus bets every day for seven days.

3. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day regardless of the outcome of their wager.

5. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt, and your seven days start from the first day you opt into this promotion offer.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Tuesday betting preview

World Series contenders collide when the two-time defending champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, visit the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Los Angeles doesn't have much to worry about with regard to the NL West, but the Dodgers could attain the best record in the league. Atlanta is also in contention for that honor but has a red-hot Phillies team behind it in the NL East. Tyler Glasnow (3-0, 2.72 ERA) is set to return to the mound for the Dodgers, while the Braves counter with Bryce Elder (8-7, 3.92 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Braves winning in 52% of simulations as plus-money underdogs.

The Washington Mystics have clinched a playoff spot already, but are just three games behind the Las Vegas Aces for the No. 3 seed in the postseason. The Mystics will try to gain ground on the teams ahead of them when they face the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday. The Mercury were in the WNBA Finals last season, but this year has not gone according to plan. Washington is a 2.5-point favorite at FanDuel, and the total is 167.5 points. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for Tuesday's MLB and WNBA games:

Responsible Gaming

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