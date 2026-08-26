Most of the action on the MLB schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 26, takes place in the evening window, with nine of the 15 games on the slate happening after 6 p.m. ET. There are also two WNBA matchups for sports bettors to take in, and those interested in making wagers on these events and more can check out the latest FanDuel promo code. This code gives new users up to $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Wednesday and get your bonus bets:

Go to the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the major sports betting apps.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager daily to be awarded bonus bets every day for seven days.

3. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day regardless of the outcome of their wager.

5. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt, and your seven days start from the first day you opt into this promotion offer.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Wednesday betting preview

The Milwaukee Brewers are attempting to hold on as the top team in the majors, and they'll try to keep their advantage when they visit the New York Mets on Wednesday. The Brewers have lost two in a row and will send Dustin May (6-8, 4.57 ERA) to the bump, while the Mets counter with Robert Stock (0-2, 5.40 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Milwaukee snapping its losing streak as the Brewers win in 64% of simulations.

Golden State snapped a two-game losing streak on Monday with a win over the Minnesota Lynx, and the Valkyries will now face a team on the opposite end of the standings when they battle the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. The Sun are only ahead of the Seattle Storm in the standings but they have surprisingly won two of their last four games. At FanDuel, the Valkyries are 13.5-point favorites and the total stands at 150.5. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for Wednesday's MLB and WNBA games:

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