The last week of the 2026 NFL preseason begins on Thursday, Aug. 27, and sports bettors can take advantage of a four-game slate on the gridiron with the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets if they wager $5+ for seven days. Fans can also take in seven MLB games and two WNBA matchups on Thursday. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Thursday and get your bonus bets:

For the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best sports betting apps, visit the FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager daily to be awarded bonus bets every day for seven days.

3. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day regardless of the outcome of their wager.

5. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt, and your seven days start from the first day you opt into this promotion offer.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Thursday betting preview

Most of the starters won't play in the final preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills, though new Bills head coach Joe Brady did suggest some key players outside of Josh Allen might see snaps. The Steelers are going to have to make decisions on Will Howard and Drew Allar, especially since they are likely going to keep both Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph on the roster. The Bills are probably going to see if a receiver can emerge to pair alongside DJ Moore, who was acquired in the offseason to become Allen's top target in the passing game. At FanDuel, the Bills are 3.5-point favorites and the total is 34.5.

Reigning World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-7, 2.61 ERA) will take the mound on Thursday as the Dodgers try to a avoid a sweep at the hands of the Braves. Atlanta has won each of the first two games in the series by one run and will now turn to Chris Sale (12-9, 2.20 ERA) for the finale. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Over 6.5 runs hitting in nearly 70% of simulations despite these ace pitchers being on the mound. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for Thursday's NFL preseason, MLB and WNBA games:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at FanDuel. Users have access to responsible gaming tools ranging from setting betting activity alerts to using self-exclusion measures. If users need additional assistance, they can find contact information for helplines and other resources on FanDuel's platforms.