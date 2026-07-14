FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens for2026 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, with the National League looking to win back-to-back showcase events for the first time since 2011-12. Fans looking to wager on this contest can do so with the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they bet $5+ for five days. Sports fans can wager on this game with Click here sign up for FanDuel on Tuesday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Visit the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Tuesday betting preview

Citizens Bank Park will be the setting for this year's All-Star Game, which will not feature several big names like Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Paul Skenes and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It'll be Dylan Cease, Guerrero Jr.'s Blue Jays teammate, who will get the start for the American League while Phillies hometown hero Cristopher Sanchez takes the mound first for the NL. The NL is a slight -136 favorite on the money line at FanDuel and the total is set at 8 runs. Kyle Schwarber, who was the runner-up in Monday's Home Run Derby, is considered the most likely player to hit a home run at +370. Bet on the MLB All-Star Game at FanDuel and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

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