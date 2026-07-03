FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Argentina-Cape Verde, Messi, World Cup on Friday

The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens with a $5+ wager. The Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup will conclude on Friday with defending champions Argentina in action against upstarts Cape Verde at 6 p.m. ET. Egypt and Australia will get things started at 2 p.m. ET, while Colombia will battle Ghana at 9:30 p.m. ET. Get started at FanDuel to obtain your Bet Reset Tokens when you place World Cup bets:

To see the terms and conditions of this offer, head to the FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

The latest FanDuel offer does not require a specific code. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Friday World Cup betting preview

Argentina vs. Cape Verde betting preview

Lionel Messi has turned back the hands of time once again, and he's looking to add to his World Cup goals tally on Friday when Argentina take on Cape Verde. The smallest country ever to make the knockout round, Cape Verde have been staunch in defense and held Spain to a scoreless draw in the opening group stage match. Messi and Argentina are huge favorites, but Cape Verde's resilience deserves respect. Bet on Argentina vs. Cape Verde and more 2026 World Cup matches at FanDuel to earn up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens after placing a wager of $5 or more:

Colombia vs. Ghana betting preview

Colombia have quietly been one of the best teams in the world over the last few years, falling to Argentina in the 2024 Copa America final but hardly losing in international play since then. They had some surprising losses in pre-World Cup friendlies but have not faltered in the tournament. They'll face a Ghana side that managed to advance to the Round of 32 despite getting only four points in the group stage. Even though Colombia are known for their attacking play, their defense has been stellar and should limit Ghana in this contest. Sign up now to wager on Colombia-Ghana and more 2026 World Cup matches at FanDuel to earn up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users plenty of tools for users to game responsibly, such as taking timeouts and setting deposit limits. FanDuel also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources available on its platforms for those who need more assistance.