FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Astros-Mariners, MLB, Fever-Dream, WNBA on Sunday

Sports fans can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when they wager $5+ for five days. Those interested in sports betting on Sunday can take in 15 MLB games, three WNBA contests, the final round of the St. Jude Championship and the NASCAR Cook Out 400 on one of the top sports betting sites. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Sunday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best betting apps.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Sunday betting preview

Someone will win the AL West division, though it remains unclear who that team will be as we near the middle of August. The Houston Astros are in the driver's seat at the moment, and they'll send Hunter Brown (3-2, 3.68 ERA) to the bump on Sunday to take on the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners have fallen off the pace in the division but remain within striking distance, and they're also in contention for a wild card berth. They'll hand the ball to Bryan Woo (8-8, 4.15 ERA), who is trying to solve his road woes. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has a slight lean on the total, with Over 7.5 runs hitting in 57.7% of its simulations.

The Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream are right next to each other in the WNBA standings, which means Sunday's afternoon tilt could determine which side has home-court advantage in the WNBA playoffs should the teams match up in the first round. It'll also be another chapter in the rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Reese was traded to the Dream in the offseason and has been her usual self, averaging 15.6 points and 12.0 rebounds per game. Clark is pacing the Fever at 21.7 points and 8.2 assists per game. At FanDuel, the Fever are set as 1.5-point favorites, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 187.5. Use the FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens for Sunday's MLB and WNBA games:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel is committed to responsible gaming and users have access to responsible gaming tools ranging from setting betting activity alerts to using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET on its platforms, along with other resources for those needing additional assistance.