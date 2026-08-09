FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Astros-Padres, MLB betting, WNBA on Sunday

The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when they bet $5+ for five days. Sports fans can take in 15 MLB games on Sunday, as well as the final round of the Wyndham Championship and four WNBA contests. The final MLB matchup of the day pits the Houston Astros against the San Diego Padres, with first pitch set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Sunday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Visit the FanDuel promo code review page for a breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer before you make any wagers on the best betting apps.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos from one of the most popular betting apps, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Sunday betting preview

The Seattle Mariners went to the ALCS a year ago but have not been able to recapture that magic and are running out of time in 2026 to make a playoff push. They're fortunate to be in a division where no team has pulled away, and the Mariners are hoping to get a strong outing from Emerson Hancock (6-6, 3.33 ERA) when they play the Rays on Sunday. Tampa leads the AL East and will give the ball to Ian Seymour (8-3, 4.27 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has a strong play on the Rays on the money line, as they are winning in 53% of its simulations as plus-money underdogs.

The Golden State Valkyries have exploded in their second season, rising to the top of the WNBA standings behind one of the best defenses in the league. The Valkyries will try to bolster their playoff position when they take on the Los Angeles Sparks, who appeared to have waved the white flag after trading star guard Kelsey Plum. At FanDuel, Golden State is a 6.5-point favorite, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 170.5. Bet on MLB and WNBA games on Sunday at FanDuel to get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors should game responsibly, and FanDuel encourages bettors to use responsible gaming tools like taking timeouts and setting deposit limits. FanDuel has contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET on its platforms, along with additional resources for those needing more assistance.