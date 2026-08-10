FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Athletics-Rays, MLB betting, WNBA on Monday

Sports fans looking to get into sports betting on Monday can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5+ for five days. Monday's sports schedule features 10 MLB games and two WNBA contests. According to the latest WNBA odds at FanDuel, the Atlanta Dream are favored by 14.5 points against the Toronto Tempo at 8 p.m. ET. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Monday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos from one of the most popular betting apps, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Monday betting preview

The Tampa Bay Rays are going for their seventh win in a row as they try to build a lead in the AL East, and they'll be hoping trade deadline acquisition Freddy Peralta (5-9, 5.37 ERA) can deliver a standout showing against the Athletics. Peralta was hammered in his last start against the Rockies, giving up seven runs in 3 2/3 innings. The Athletics are countering with Jacob Lopez (5-4, 5.64 ERA). Despite two pitchers with high ERAs, the SportsLine Projection Model sees these teams going Under 10 runs in 61.8% of simulations.

After a close loss to the red-hot Washington Mystics, the Atlanta Dream will try to bounce back when they face the Toronto Tempo on Monday. Toronto is outside the playoff picture, which is expected for an expansion franchise, but the Dream are trying to create some separation in a crowded playoff field. Atlanta made a big trade for Angel Reese to solidify its position as a contender, but has been inconsistent for much of the season. At FanDuel, the Dream are huge 14.5-point favorites and the total sits at 187.5. Bet on MLB and WNBA games on Monday at FanDuel to get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to game responsibly, such as setting betting activity alerts and taking timeouts. Users can find contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources on FanDuel's platforms should they require more assistance.