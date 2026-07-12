FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Blue Jays-Padres, WNBA, more on Sunday, July 12

While 2026 World Cup will pause for a few days ahead of the semifinals, sports fans can still take in MLB and WNBA action on Sunday, July 12 with the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they bet $5 for five days. It's the last day of the first half of the MLB season with the All-Star break beginning Monday, while two of the biggest WNBA stars meet in primetime with Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever visiting A'ja Wilson's Las Vegas Aces. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Sunday betting preview

After going to Game 7 of the World Series last year, the Toronto Blue Jays are hoping to find some magic in the second half of the MLB season. They are five games below .500 and now sit fourth in the AL East thanks to Boston's eight-game winning streak. The San Diego Padres have also slipped below .500 but can go into the break with an even mark if they win on Sunday. Kevin Gausman (4-8, 4.32 ERA) gets the call for Toronto while German Marquez (4-2, 5.02 ERA) takes the mound for San Diego. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has San Diego covering the run line in 71% of simulations for an "A" grade.

Clark is listed as probable for Sunday's game on the official WNBA injury report as she continues to manage a back injury, but this will be a great test for the Fever against the WNBA's best. The Aces have won two in a row and seven of their last 10 to climb to the top of the league standings, and Wilson is on fire once again as she's averaging 25.8 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. The Aces are 4.5-point home favorites at FanDuel and the total is 181.5.

Bet on Sunday's MLB and WNBA games at FanDuel to earn up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens after placing a wager of $5 or more:

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