FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Brazil-Norway, Mexico-England, World Cup Sunday

The latest FanDuel promo code gives users up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5 per day for five days. Two more teams will qualify for the quarterfinals in the 2026 World Cup on Sunday, with Brazil battling Norway and Mexico taking on England. England is a -120 favorite to advance to the next round. Click here to sign up for FanDuel and get your Bet Reset Tokens when you place World Cup bets:

See the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This offer from FanDuel does not require a specific code. Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Sunday World Cup betting preview

Brazil vs. Norway World Cup betting preview

Brazil needed some late heroics from Gabriel Martinelli to come back against Japan 2-1, while Norway were able to get a late goal from Erling Haaland to secure a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast. These heavyweights meet in the Round of 16 with Norway looking to keep their first World Cup run since 1998 going while Brazil try to avoid an early exit. The Selecao get a big boost with Raphinha set to return, and that means goals according to SportsLine experts Martin Green, Brad Thomas and Brandt Sutton. They are all taking Over 2.5 goals in this game. Bet on Brazil-Norway, Mexico-England and all 2026 World Cup matches at FanDuel to earn up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens after placing a wager of $5 or more:

Mexico vs. England World Cup betting preview

Mexico have not lost a World Cup match at Estadio Azteca and despite some security and weather concerns, the atmosphere should be racous on Sunday night in Mexico City. England have looked stellar in attack for most of the tournament but got a big scare against DR Congo in the Round of 32. If Mexico's back line can slow down Harry Kane, England may not have enough secondary attacking options to threaten El Tri. Meanwhile, SportsLine expert Matt Severance is taking a spread bet on Mexico, saying "England was my pick to win the World Cup entering the event but now I don't think so having to play in the cauldron that is Estadio Azteca." Bet on Brazil-Norway, Mexico-England and all 2026 World Cup matches at FanDuel to earn up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens after placing a wager of $5 or more:

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