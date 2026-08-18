Sports fans can use the latest FanDuel promo code on Tuesday to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5+ for five days. There's a loaded schedule for those looking to get into sports betting for Tuesday, with 15 MLB games and four WNBA contests on tap, headlined by the Indiana Fever battling the Toronto Tempo. According to the latest WNBA odds at FanDuel, the Fever are favored by 10.5 points against the Tempo. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Tuesday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best betting apps.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Tuesday betting preview

Bryce Miller (4-6, 3.39 ERA) will get the nod for the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, who are countering with Kyle Harrison (9-3, 3.47 ERA) in a matchup of two teams at different spots in the standings. The Brewers, who have won two in a row, are chasing the best record in baseball while the Mariners are trying to find a late spark and grab a playoff berth. Seattle has won two in a row, but just three of its last 10 games. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Brewers winning in 67% of simulations.

With an overtime win over the Dream on Sunday, the Fever have triumphed in four games in a row heading into Tuesday's showdown with the Tempo. Toronto was expected to struggle as an expansion team, but the group has lost 10 straight games. Indiana is just a half-game back of the Aces for the No. 3 seed and 2.5 games back of Golden State for the No. 2 seed. At FanDuel, the Fever are 10.5-point favorites with the total sitting at 190.5. Use the FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens for Tuesday's MLB and WNBA games:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to game responsibly. These include using self-exclusion measures and setting betting acvitiy alerts. FanDuel has contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources on its platforms for users requiring additional assistance.