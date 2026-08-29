The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5+ for five days at one of the best sports betting apps. The long wait for college football is over as the first handful of games kick off Saturday, continuing with games like USC hosting San Jose State. The evening slate is highlighted by Memphis visiting UNLV. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Saturday and get your Bet Reset Tokens when you bet on college football:

Visit the FanDuel promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a specific code in order to claim this FanDuel new-user promotion. Simply click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page to begin the sign-up process. It's important to note that this offer is only available to brand-new FanDuel Sportsbook users who are of legal betting age in a state where the sportsbook operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

College football Week 0 betting preview

The late game on the schedule has the American Conference's Memphis Tigers visiting the Mountain West's UNLV Rebels. Memphis went 8-5 last season and lost the Gasparilla Bowl to NC State. UNLV went 10-4 and received votes in the national polls most weeks. Dan Mullen will look for his Rebs to start the season strong and make another charge at the Mountain West title. The SportsLine model has has the Over hitting 62% of the time. Use the FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens for college football and more:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at FanDuel and users have access to plenty of responsible gaming tools like taking timeouts, setting deposit limits and self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also provides contact information for helplines and other resources on its platforms for those requiring further assistance.