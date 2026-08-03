FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Dodgers-Cubs, MLB, Aces-Dream, WNBA on Monday

The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they bet $5+ for five days. It's trade deadline day in MLB, but there's still eight games to play, including a heavyweight battle between the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers. According to the latest MLB odds at FanDuel, the Dodgers are -124 money line favorites (risk $124 to win $100). There are also three WNBA contests on tap, including A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces taking on Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Monday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Visit the FanDuel promo code review page for a breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Monday betting preview

The Dodgers made waves over the weekend by acquiring ace Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers. While Skubal isn't set to make his debut in Dodger blue until Tuesday, Monday's series opener at 8:05 p.m. ET still features a strong pitching matchup with Justin Wrobleski (11-2, 2.88 ERA) going for Los Angeles and Matthew Boyd (6-1, 3.41) starting for Chicago. The clubs have until 6 p.m. to trade for further reinforcements. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Cubs winning at a 66% rate.

It's a battle of star forwards when the Aces visit the Dream. Atlanta trails Los Angeles in the standings by just 1.5 games, so this game carries some weight. A'ja Wilson and the Aces have one of the best road records in the WNBA at 11-4, but the Dream are 2.5-point favorites at FanDuel. Use the FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens for Monday's MLB and WNBA games:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at FanDuel, and users can access plenty of responsible gaming tools like using self-exclusion measures and setting deposit limits. FanDuel provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources on its platforms for users who require additional assistance.