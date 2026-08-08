FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Dodgers-Diamondbacks, MLB betting on Saturday

Sports fans can use the latest FanDuel promo code on Saturday to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5+ for five days. Those looking to bet on baseball have plenty of options on Saturday with a 15-game MLB slate, while there are three games on the WNBA hardwood, headlined by the Las Vegas Aces meeting the Minnesota Lynx. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Saturday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Visit the FanDuel promo code review page for a breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer before you make any wagers on the best betting apps.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos from one of the most popular betting apps, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Saturday betting preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-7, 2.96 ERA) to the mound on Saturday when they face the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are countering with Brandon Pfaadt (6-1, 3.66 ERA). The Dodgers have struggled a bit of late, getting swept by the Cubs prior to this series with Arizona, and they dropped the series opener 4-3 on Friday. The Diamondbacks are in the wild card hunt and are hoping to deliver more hurt to the two-time defending champions. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Arizona covering the +1.5 run line in 60% of simulations.

The most likely WNBA Finals outcome at FanDuel plays out on Saturday afternoon with A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces battling Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx made the WNBA Finals in 2024, but Collier's injury last year derailed their championship aspirations. Wilson is the frontrunner to win MVP but she'll also be hoping to send a more personal message in a one-on-one showdown with Collier. At FanDuel, Minnesota is a 5.5-point favorite. Use the FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens for Saturday's games:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors should game responsibly, and FanDuel encourages bettors to use responsible gaming tools like taking timeouts and setting deposit limits. FanDuel has contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET on its platforms, along with additional resources for those needing more assistance.