FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Dodgers-Phillies MLB, Aces-Tempo, WNBA on Monday

The latest FanDuel promo code awards up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens. There's a full 15-game MLB slate on Monday, highlighted by a potential postseason preview with the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as four WNBA games. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Monday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Monday betting preview

Fresh off a series victory over the New York Yankees, the Dodgers travel down I-95 to start a three-game set with the Phillies at 7:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles once again carries the best record in baseball at 63-37 but has encountered a few bumps in the road, the latest being Shohei Ohtani nursing a knee issue that's keeping him off the mound. Philadelphia (55-45) is three games out of first place in the NL East. Emmet Sheehan (4-6, 4.81 ERA) gets the ball for the Dodgers while NL Cy Young Award contender Cristopher Sanchez (11-4, 2.62) goes for the Phillies. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting at a 64.2% rate. Bet on Dodgers vs. Phillies and more MLB action at FanDuel and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces go north of the border to take on Marina Mabrey and the Toronto Tempo at 8 p.m. on Monday. The Aces have won seven of their last 10 to climb back above .500 and into the third seed, although they were blown out in their last game by the Indiana Fever. Toronto is a new team this season and is five games under .500. Head coach Sandy Brondello will be suspended for this game following comments she made after the Tempo's loss to the Atlanta Dream on Sunday. The Aces are 10.5-point favorites. Place your WNBA wagers at FanDuel and get your Bet Resent Tokens:

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