FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens for England vs. Argentina, 2026 World Cup on Wednesday

Sports fans can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5+ for five days. The 2026 World Cup wraps up its semifinal round on Wednesday with England vs. Argentina. The winner will play Spain in Sunday's final. Click here sign up for FanDuel on Wednesday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page to see all the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Wednesday betting preview

England and Argentina meet in the semifinal after thrilling wins in the knockout round at all stops. England scored a historic 3-2 victory over Mexico at Estadio Azteca despite being down a man, then knocked off Norway in extra time in the quarterfinal round. Argentina needed extra time to get past a pesky Cape Verde side before scoring three goals after the 79th minute to come back against Egypt. La Albiceleste scored twice in extra time to defeat a 10-man Switzerland side in the quarterfinal. SportsLine experts Jon Eimer and Martin Green are both backing Over 2.5 goals, with the latter saying "Over 2.5 goals has paid off in five of Argentina's six games at this tournament, as they're dangerous in attack and dreadful in defense. England also struggle to keep clean sheets." Bet on England vs. Argentina in the 2026 World Cup at FanDuel and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

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