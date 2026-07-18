FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens for England vs. France, World Cup on Saturday

The 2026 World Cup wraps up this weekend, and those interested in wagering on Saturday's top games can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5+ for five days. Argentina and Spain square off in Sunday's final, but first up is the England vs. France third-place match Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. Among the other sports betting options are 15 MLB games, plus the Open Championship, WNBA, UFC Fight Night on Paramount+ and much more. Click here sign up for FanDuel on Saturday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Visit the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Saturday betting preview

It's not much of a consolation for England and France, but they will play Saturday whether they want to or not. The question is, how many of the top players will be in action? It's been a long season for players like England's Harry Kane and France's Kylian Mbappe, and after devastating losses in the semifinals, the motivation might be lacking for those who do play. The good news is this should be an entertaining match for fans with both sides boasting plenty of depth and quality to field strong sides regardless.

Mbappe shares the Golden Boot lead with Argentina's Lionel Messi with eight goals, so he could be eager to chase that after winning the award in 2022. Messi has the lead in assists entering the weekend, so he would win via tiebreaker, but the French star also has his sights on the all-time World Cup scoring record. He trails Messi by one in that race as well, but at age 27, Mbappe will surely get more chances. France are -115 money line favorites at FanDuel, with England and a 90-minute draw both priced at +280. SportsLine expert Brad Thomas is backing Les Bleus. "If this turns into a battle of depth, France has the edge," he says. Bet on the World Cup and more at FanDuel and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

The Yankees and Dodgers are both eyeing a deep run into the MLB postseason, and their series continues on Saturday. The Dodgers took the opening game of the three-game set 2-1 Friday night. The Dodgers have a huge lead in the NL West, while the Yankees trail Tampa Bay by three games in the AL East despite being eight games over .500. L.A.'s Shohei Ohtani was expected to return as DH on Friday but won't pitch in the series because of a knee injury, while the Yankees' Aaron Judge could miss several more weeks with a stress fracture in his ribs. Emmet Sheehan (4-6, 4.81 ERA) is expected to take the mound for the Dodgers, while the Yankees are set to go with lefty Ryan Weathers (3-7, 4.15). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Dodgers winning in the majority of simulations. Get your Bet Rest Tokens when you bet on Dodgers-Yankees, UFC Fight Night and a lot more at FanDuel:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel is committed to responsible gaming and provides users with tools like setting betting activity alerts, deposit limits and taking timeouts. FanDuel has contact information for helplines and other resources on its platforms for users who need additional assistance.