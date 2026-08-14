FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens for Falcons-Broncos, NFL preseason, WNBA, MLB on Friday

The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when betting $5+ for five days. Week 1 NFL preseason action continues on Friday with three games on the docket, while those interested in betting on MLB can take in a 14-game schedule. There are also two WNBA games, headlined by the Dallas Wings facing Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Friday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Visit the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best betting apps.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Friday betting preview

The Denver Broncos are not going to be playing their starters a ton on Friday but they will get some run under head coach Sean Payton. That means Bo Nix, who did not play in last year's AFC title game due to an ankle injury, should see some action. New addition Jaylen Waddle will also get reps. The Falcons are expected to play their starters for a series or two, which means Tua Tagovailoa will take the helm at quarterback. At FanDuel, the Broncos are 3.5-point favorites for Friday's game with the total sitting at 41.5.

The Dodgers blew a save in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Brewers, and they'll try to avoid that scenario on Friday when World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-7, 2.65 ERA) takes the mound for the two-time defending champions. The Brewers, who are contending for the best record in the majors, counter with Robert Gasser (3-4, 4.57 ERA). Los Angeles is a -174 favorite, while the over/under is 7.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Milwaukee covering the run line in 67% of simulations. Bet on Friday's NFL preseason and MLB games at FanDuel to get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens:

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