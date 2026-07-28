FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Fever-Storm, Mariners-Dodgers, MLB on Tuesday

Sports fans can claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they bet $5+ for five days. There are 16 MLB games on the schedule for Tuesday thanks to a doubleheader between the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds. The WNBA also returns with five games, highlighted by the Indiana Fever visiting the Seattle Storm. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Tuesday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of the offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Tuesday betting preview

The Fever have won three in a row and seven of their last 10 entering Tuesday's showdown against the Storm, who are among the worst teams in the league. Caitlin Clark has been on fire of late, and she dropped 45 points and 10 assists on Seattle in a matchup between these teams a little over a week ago. The Fever are 9.5-point favorites at FanDuel for Tuesday's game, and the total sits at 184.5.

Luis Castillo (3-9, 4.85 ERA) will take the mound for the Mariners on Tuesday in what could be his final start with the club this season, although Seattle is still in the thick of the AL West division race. The Dodgers, who could add more talent to their roster at the trade deadline, will counter with Justin Wrobleski (11-2, 2.62 ERA). He's been one of the breakout stars of the 2026 season. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has these teams going Under 9.5 runs in 64.6% of simulations. Bet on Fever-Storm, Mariners-Dodgers and more at FanDuel on Tuesday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously. Users have access to responsible gaming tools like taking timeouts, setting deposit limits and using betting activity alerts. FanDuel has contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources on its platforms for users needing additional assistance.