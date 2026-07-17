FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens for MLB, WNBA, World Cup on Friday, July 17

The 2026 World Cup wraps up on Saturday and Sunday with the third-place match and final, respectively, but sports fans can take in MLB, WNBA and more on Friday, July 17, before a weekend of soccer. Those interested in wagering on these games and more can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5+ for five days. Click here sign up for FanDuel on Friday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Visit the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Friday betting preview

A rematch of the 2024 World Series (and a potential 2026 World Series preview) will be on tap for MLB fans on Friday with the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the New York Yankees. There will be a lack of star power for this matchup with Aaron Judge sidelined but that doesn't mean these teams won't generate attention. Roki Sasaki (3-5, 5.33 ERA) is set to go for the Dodgers against fellow right-hander Gerrit Cole (3-4, 4.04) for New York. The SportsLine Projection model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is backing New York to cover +1.5, which hits in 66% of its simulations.

The Indiana Fever have been in the limelight for plenty of reasons, but they are hoping to get out of a minor funk when they take on the Seattle Storm on Friday. Indiana's Caitlin Clark has been vocal about poor officiating but she's been struggling from the floor as she pushes through a back injury. We'll see if she suits up after suffering a leg contusion in the Fever's last game. The Storm are at the bottom of the WNBA standings and have lost three in a row. The Fever are 9.5-point favorites at FanDuel, and the total is 174.5. Bet on Dodgers-Yankees, WNBA and more at FanDuel and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

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