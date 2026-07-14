FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens for France vs. Spain, 2026 World Cup semifinal Tuesday

The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5+ for five days. The 2026 World Cup is into the semifinals, with two-time champions France taking the pitch on Tuesday against Euro 2024 champions Spain. Sports fans can wager on this game with Click here sign up at FanDuel on Tuesday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Visit the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

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Tuesday betting preview

Spain entered the World Cup as slight favorites over France to win the competition in the futures market, but Les Bleus have flipped that heading into Tuesday's semifinal. Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise headline one of the most devastating attacks in the world, but Spain's back line has only conceded one goal so far in this tournament. France haven't been too shabby defensively either, giving up zero goals in the knockout stage. SportsLine experts Jon Eimer and Martin Green see that changing here though, as they are both backing Over 2.5 goals for this game.

"France will score in this match and that will force Spain to press. I expect France to get at least two goals in this match, and Spain possess the talent to score themselves," Eimer says. "France have scored 2.67 goals per game at the 2026 World Cup, and they should have enough firepower to unlock Spain's stubborn defense, with Kylian Mbappé leading the charge. Spain have scored 1.83 goals per game, and they're surging with momentum right now," Green says. Bet on France vs. Spain and more World Cup action at FanDuel and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

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