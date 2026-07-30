FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Giants-Padres, MLB Lynx-Tempo, WNBA on Thursday

The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens after they bet $5+ for five days. There is a short MLB slate on Thursday, but with the trade deadline approaching, all eyes are on the diamond. The WNBA is also in action, headlined by the league-leading Minnesota Lynx battling the Toronto Tempo. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Thursday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, head to the FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Thursday betting preview

Robbie Ray (9-6, 3.16 ERA) takes the mound for the San Francisco Giants on Thursday when they visit the San Diego Padres. Ray has been one of the few bright spots for the Giants this season and is one of the key names to watch at the trade deadline. He's coming off six scoreless innings against the Angels in his last game, and could be another gem away from going to a contender. The Padres, meanwhile, send out JP Sears (3-3, 3.86 ERA) as they go for their sixth win in a row. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, sees a low-scoring affair as these teams go Under 8.5 runs in 58.6% of simulations.

The Lynx have won eight games in a row heading into Thursday's showdown with Toronto, and the return of Napheesa Collier means Minnesota's championship hopes are truly alive. Collier had 15 points and six rebounds in her last game, which was a 100-93 victory over this same Tempo squad. Toronto has lost four in a row. The Lynx are 12.5-point favorites at FanDuel, and the total is set at 188.5. Bet on Giants-Padres, Lynx-Tempo and more at FanDuel on Thursday to get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel provides plenty of tools for users when it comes to responsible gaming. These include setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel has contact information for helplines and other resources on its platforms for those needing additional assistance.