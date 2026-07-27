FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Guardians-Reds, Cubs-Cardinals, MLB on Monday

Sports fans can claim the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5+ for five days. MLB has 12 games on the schedule on Monday, and you can also bet on NFL, WNBA, golf, and more. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Monday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

Visit the FanDuel promo code review page to see the terms and conditions for this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Monday betting preview

Baseball fans across the country get an all-Ohio nationally televised matchup when the Cleveland Guardians visit the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. The Guardians (54-53) are in second place in the AL Central while the Reds (49-55) are in last place in the NL Central despite entering the season with some moderate expectations. One Red who has exceeded expectations is starting pitcher Chase Burns (12-1, 2.42 ERA), who gets the ball on Monday. He'll be opposed by Cleveland's Slade Cecconi (4-7, 4.60). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Guardians covering at a 69% rate.

Elsewhere in the midwest, the Chicago Cubs (59-46) head to St. Louis for a rivalry series with the Cardinals (53-52). The second- and fourth-place teams in the NL Central, respectively, are jockeying for wild card positioning, with the Milwaukee Brewers (66-39) running away with the division. The Cubs currently own the first wild card while the Cardinals are 1.5 games out of a spot. Chicago starts David Peterson (5-7, 5.97) on Monday. The Cardinals have not officially named a starter but Matthew Liberatore (5-7. 5.18) would be on turn to pitch. The SportsLine model has the Cubs winning 54% of the time, but the simulations could change once St. Louis announces a pitcher. Bet on baseball and more at FanDuel on Monday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

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