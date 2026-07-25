FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens for Mariners-Rangers, MLB, WNBA All-Star Game Saturday

Sports fans can get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when they wager $5+ for five days using the latest FanDuel promo code, and Saturday's sports schedule is loaded with betting options. There are 15 MLB games on the docket, headlined by a crucial AL West showdown, as well as the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Saturday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

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There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

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Saturday betting preview

The Seattle Mariners have not been able to recapture the magic of their ALCS run a year ago, but they are still in the hunt for the AL West division and will once again battle the Texas Rangers on Saturday evening. The Rangers took the opener 5-4 on Friday and are now 1.5 games ahead of Seattle. Bryan Woo (7-6, 4.16 ERA) will get the ball for the visitors while the Rangers roll with Nathan Eovaldi (9-8, 4.21 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has Texas covering in 67% of simulations.

Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark headline the WNBA showcase on Saturday, with Bueckers representing Team Coop while Clark suits up for Team Spoon. WNBA legends Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Witherspoon are serving as the general managers for the two squads, while Aces coach Becky Hammon oversees Team Coop and Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve works with Team Spoon. With Clark and A'ja Wilson on one side, it's hard to see Team Spoon going down to Team Coop in this showcase event. Bet on Mariners-Rangers and the WNBA All-Star Game at FanDuel on Saturday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

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