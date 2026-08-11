FanDuel promo code: Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Mariners-Yankees, Liberty-Fever on Tuesday

The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when they wager $5+ for five days at one of the best betting apps. The sports schedule for Tuesday features 15 MLB games and three WNBA contests, headlined by the Commissioner's Cup champions New York Liberty facing Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Tuesday and get your Bet Reset Tokens:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, head to the FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager.

3. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token.

4. If a wager with a Bet Reset Token loses, get credited in Bonus Bets up to $200 within 72 hours of bet settlement.

5. Bonus Bets expires 7 days after receipt.

6. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Tuesday betting preview

Bryan Woo (8-8, 4.31 ERA) will try to end his road struggles on Tuesday when he takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners in a clash with the New York Yankees. Woo is 7-0 at home with a 1.96 ERA, but those numbers shift to 1-8 and 6.71 on the road. The Yankees, who are .500 over their last 10 games, are countering with Ryan Weathers (5-7, 3.79 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Mariners covering the run line in 71% of simulations.

The Liberty have won four in a row, and given how tight the standings are, they could make a big jump if they keep up their hot play against the Fever. Indiana has become a national story beyond basketball, but the Fever have arguably the most dynamic scoring duo in the league with Clark and Kelsey Mitchell. These teams split their previous two meetings, with Indiana winning the most recent matchup behind Mitchell's 33 points. The Fever are 3.5-point favorites at FanDuel and the total is 192.5. Bet on Tuesday's MLB and WNBA games at FanDuel to get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens:

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